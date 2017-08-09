FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics reports quarterly loss per share $0.80
August 9, 2017 / 8:27 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics reports quarterly loss per share $0.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc-

* Heron Therapeutics reports financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and recent corporate progress

* Quarterly loss per share $0.80

* Heron Therapeutics Inc - ‍has increased its full year 2017 net product sales of sustol guidance to a range of $25 to $30 million​

* Heron - ‍believes cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments provides co with funding sufficient to complete htx-011 phase 3 studies in h1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

