Nov 6 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc

* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2018 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.11

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.09

* Q2 sales c$89.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$87.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heroux Devtek Inc - ‍backlog of $498 million as at September 30, 2017, up from $451 million three months ago​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: