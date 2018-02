BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek To Acquire Beaver Aerospace And Defense U.S. Manufacturer Of Ball Screws And Actuation Systems

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc:

* HEROUX-DEVTEK ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BEAVER AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE U.S. MANUFACTURER OF BALL SCREWS AND ACTUATION SYSTEMS

* HEROUX DEVTEK INC - DEAL FOR ‍PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY US$23.5 MILLION​

* HEROUX DEVTEK - DEAL TO BUY SHARES OF BEAVER AEROSPACE & DEFENSE INC AND ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY POWERTHRU INC FROM PHILLIPS SERVICE INDUSTRIES

* HEROUX DEVTEK INC - ‍TRANSACTION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CORPORATION'S EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​