FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hershey in China expects to breakeven or have better operating results for 2017
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 26, 2017 / 1:32 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Hershey in China expects to breakeven or have better operating results for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hershey Co

* On conf call- working on plans to improve performance of non-core candy brands‍​

* On conf call- year-to-date U.S. E-Commerce sales up about 40 percent

* On conf call- in China, small format stores continue to show growth, outpacing performance in hypermarkets

* China strategy to focus on Hershey brand’s messaging, continued e-commerce penetration and smaller store format expansion

* In China, expect to breakeven or have better operating results for this year

* We’ve had an active SKU rationalization program where we are eliminating merchandising SKUs, many smaller things Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.