BRIEF-Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program

March 8 (Reuters) - Hess Corp:

* HESS ANNOUNCES $1.0 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* HESS CORP - BOARD AUTHORIZED PURCHASE OF $1.0 BILLION OF HESS COMMON STOCK BY END OF 2018

* HESS CORP - NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017

* HESS CORP - INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES

* HESS - CO WILL PURCHASE $500 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK THROUGH ACCELERATED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* HESS - CO WILL ALSO PURCHASE $500 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK IN OPEN MARKET