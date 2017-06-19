FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hess announces sale of enhanced oil recovery assets in Permian Basin
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Europes
June 19, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hess announces sale of enhanced oil recovery assets in Permian Basin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Hess Corp:

* Hess announces sale of its enhanced oil recovery assets in the Permian Basin

* Hess Corp - deal for a total consideration of $600 million

* Hess Corp - proceeds from sale will be used to fund company's strong growth opportunities

* Hess Corp - transaction consists of Seminole-San Andres unit and Seminole gas processing plant in Texas, West Bravo dome C02 field in New Mexico

* Hess Corp - transaction also consists of a 9.9% non-operated interest in bravo dome unit in new mexico

* Hess Corp - enters agreement to sell its interests in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) assets in Permian Basin to occidental petroleum corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

