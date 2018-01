BRIEF-Hess Midstream Partners Announces Strategic Joint Venture To Build New Gas Processing Plant In North Dakota

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hess Midstream Partners Lp:

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD NEW GAS PROCESSING PLANT IN NORTH DAKOTA

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF 50/50 JV WITH TO CONSTRUCT 200 MILLION STANDARD CUBIC FEET/DAY GAS PROCESSING PLANT CALLED LM4

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍NEW GAS PLANT WILL BE LOCATED AT TARGA‘S EXISTING LITTLE MISSOURI FACILITY​

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍TARGA WILL MANAGE CONSTRUCTION OF LM4 AND WILL OPERATE PLANT​

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍CO‘S 50 PERCENT INTEREST IN JOINT VENTURE WILL BE HELD THROUGH HESS TGP OPERATIONS LP​

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍LM4 IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q4 OF 2018​

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍LM4 IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q4 OF 2018​

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍CONSTRUCTION COSTS FOR LM4 ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT $150 MILLION, WITH $15 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO