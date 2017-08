July 27 (Reuters) - Hess Midstream Partners LP

* Hess Midstream Partners LP reports estimated results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 revenue $138.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $132.7 million

* Hess Midstream Partners LP - second quarter 2017 throughput volumes were higher compared with the second quarter 2016 ‍​

* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA attributable to Hess Midstream Partners LP $19 million - $20 million