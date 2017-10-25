FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hess reports Q3 adj loss per share of $1.07
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 11:55 AM / in 16 hours

BRIEF-Hess reports Q3 adj loss per share of $1.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hess Corp

* Hess reports estimated results for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.07

* Q3 loss per share $2.02

* Hess - qtrly ‍net production from Bakken of 103,000 boepd was impacted by reduced field availability due to adverse weather, delays in completing new wells​

* Hess Corp - qtrly ‍net production from Gulf of Mexico was 59,000 boepd, compared to 61,000 boepd in prior-year quarter​

* Hess Corp qtrly ‍total production was 299,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), excluding Libya​

* Hess Corp - qtrly total revenues and non-operating income $‍1,666 million versus $1,196 million last year

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.29, revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hess - ‍Q4 production will be negatively impacted by hurricane-related downtime and expected lower entitlement at JDA as temporary adjustment reverses​

* Hess - ‍Q3 results include after-tax gain attributable to stockholders of $280 million associated with sale of enhanced oil recovery assets in Permian Basin​

* Hess Corp - ‍E&P Q3 results include noncash after-tax charge of $550 million to impair carrying value of our assets in Norway as result of expected sale​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.