FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hess sells oil and gas interests in Norway for $2 bln
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 24, 2017 / 5:27 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hess sells oil and gas interests in Norway for $2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hess Corp -

* Hess sells interests in Norway; commences process to sell interests in Denmark

* An agreement to sell its oil and gas interests in Norway for total proceeds of $2 billion

* Implementation of a cost reduction program expected to deliver annual cost savings of more than $150 million starting in 2019

* ‍Expect to reduce hess corporation debt (excluding midstream) by $500 million in 2018​

* ‍actions are expected to reduce cash unit production costs by approximately 30 percent - to Less than $10 per boe - by 2020​

* ‍Hess will commence a process to sell its interests in Denmark, where it holds a 61.5 percent interest in south arne field​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.