Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise announces Antonio Neri to succeed Meg Whitman as chief executive officer

* ‍Meg Whitman, current chief executive officer, will remain on HPE board of directors​

‍Effective Feb 1, 2018, Antonio Neri, current president of HPE, will become president & CEO, and will join HPE board