2 months ago
BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise says expects up to about 12,200 employees to exit co by end of 2018‍​
June 8, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise says expects up to about 12,200 employees to exit co by end of 2018‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise says as of april 30, co now expects up to about 12,200 employees to exit the company by the end of 2018 - sec filing‍​ ‍​

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says as of april 30, company estimates to incur aggregate pre-tax charges of about $1.1 billion through fiscal 2018

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise-as of april 30, expects up to about 12,200 employees to exit co by end of 2018 as part of former parent's 2015 restructuring plan ‍​

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co - out of estimated about 12,200 employees to exit co by 2018-end , about 4,000 remain as of april 30, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2rGqRX5 Further company coverage:

