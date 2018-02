Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hexagon AB CEO Ola Rollen in media conference call:

* HEXAGON CEO SAYS THERE ARE MANY INTERESTING COMPANIES FOR SALE OUT THERE, BUT PRICES ARE HIGH

* HEXAGON CEO SAYS “WE HAVE PLENTY OF FIRE POWER FOR ACQUISITIONS”

* HEXAGON CEO SAYS HALF OF Q4 ORGANIC GROWTH CAME FROM NEW PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)