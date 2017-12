BRIEF-Hexcel Provides Financial Guidance For A Record Year In 2018 And Updates Outlook Through 2020

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hexcel Corp:

* HEXCEL PROVIDES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR A RECORD YEAR IN 2018 AND UPDATES OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.80 TO $2.94

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION

* - EXPECTS 2018 FREE CASH FLOW TO BE IN EXCESS OF $230 MILLION.

* - CAPEX FOR 2018 EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $170 MILLION TO $190 MILLION

* - IS REVISING ITS SALES GROWTH EXPECTATIONS THROUGH 2020 TO A CAGR OF 7% TO 10%

* - IS REAFFIRMING ITS TARGET TO GENERATE $1 BILLION IN FREE CASH FLOW OVER FIVE-YEAR PERIOD FROM 2016 TO 2020

* - EXPECTS TO FUND 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FROM CASH FROM OPERATIONS

* - IS TARGETING A RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF MORE THAN 50% OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME EACH YEAR THROUGH 2020

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.97, REVENUE VIEW $2.17 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S