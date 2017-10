Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hexindai Inc:

* Hexindai Inc​ files for U.S. IPO of up to $80 million - SEC filing

* Hexindai Inc says have applied to list ADSs under the symbol “HX”

* Network 1 Financial Securities Inc is the underwriter to the IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2fy4Zq0) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)