BRIEF-HFF Q2 earnings per share $0.49

July 27 (Reuters) - Hff Inc

* Hff, inc. Reports second quarter 2017 financial and transaction production results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue $137.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $127.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hff inc - production volumes for q2 of 2017 totaled approximately $21.4 billion representing a 25.0% increase in production volume

* Hff inc - production volumes for q2 of 2017 totaled approximately $21.4 billion representing a 25.0% increase in production volume

* Hff inc - production volumes for six months ended june 30, 2017 totaled approximately $42.6 billion representing a 19.2% increase in production volume