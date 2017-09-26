FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HGL Ltd sees FY statutory NPBT in range of $2.0 mln - $2.4 mln
September 26, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-HGL Ltd sees FY statutory NPBT in range of $2.0 mln - $2.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - HGL Ltd

* Statutory net profit before tax for year to 30 september 2017 is expected to be in range $2.0 million to $2.4 million

* FY underlying net profit before tax is anticipated to be in range of $2.0 million to $2.5 million​

* “significant decrease in both sales and profit in Leutenegger and Biante compared to 2016 has negatively impacted overall group result”

* Unit’s purchase of Intralux Australia expected to be EPS accretive in FY2018

* Undertaking a strategic review considering long term viability of key product categories within Leutenegger arts and crafts business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

