Feb 19 (Reuters) - HGL Ltd:

* ‍TO ACQUIRE 70% OF PEGASUS HEALTHCARE GROUP; CO‘S INVESTMENT WILL BE $4.45 MILLION OVER 3 YEARS AND WILL BE PART DEBT FUNDED​

* SAYS ACQUIRED BUSINESS WILL BE EPS ACCRETIVE FROM COMPLETION AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE A RETURN ON EQUITY IN EXCESS OF 15%