BRIEF-Hibbett Provides Business Update And Announces Q4 Conference Call

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hibbett Sports Inc:

* HIBBETT PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

* Q4 SALES $266.7 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.6 PERCENT

* HIBBETT SPORTS - ‍DUE TO SALE OF TEAM DIVISION IN FISCAL 2018, EXPECT REVENUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $7.6 MILLION IN FISCAL 2019​

* HIBBETT SPORTS - ‍FOR FISCAL 2019, EXPECT TO REALLOCATE ABOUT $3.0 MILLION TO $4.0 MILLION OF TAX SAVINGS INTO SG&A SPENDING​

* EPS FOR 14-WEEK PERIOD ENDED FEB 3, 2018, EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.47 TO $0.51​

* ‍EFFECT OF TAX REFORM IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT IN Q4​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30, REVENUE VIEW $260.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S