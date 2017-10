July 24 (Reuters) - Hibbett Sports Inc

* Hibbett provides business update and announces launch of e-commerce site

* Sees q2 loss per share $0.19 to $0.22

* Comparable store sales are expected to decrease approximately 10% for q2 ending july 29, 2017

* Hibbett sports - decline in sales is expected to result in a loss of $0.19 to $0.22 per diluted share for q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: