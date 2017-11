BRIEF-Hibbett Sports Q3 earnings per share $0.37

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hibbett Sports Inc

* Hibbett reports third quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 sales $237.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.5 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 1.3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $1.42 to $1.50

* Updates fiscal 2018 outlook​

* Sees ‍fiscal 2018 comparable store sales in negative mid-single-digit range​

* Sales in equipment and accessories remained “soft” in quarter​

* Says saw “‍positive” comparable store sales in footwear and “significant” improvement in branded apparel in quarter​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: