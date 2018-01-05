BRIEF-Hibino unit sets up JV NOE Asia Pacific in Thailand

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hibino Corp

* Says its unit, Nihon Onkyo Engineering Co., Ltd. and MHCB Consulting (Thailand) Co., Ltd. set up a Thailand-based JV, NOE Asia Pacific Company Limited on Jan. 5, which is capitalized at 2 million baht

* The unit holds 49 percent stake in the JV, which will be engaged in design and installation of sound experiment facility, as well as development of sound related materials for automobiles

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6JbnPC

