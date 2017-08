BRIEF-HICL Infrastructure says consortium of HICL, unit of Mitsubishi, selected by Ofgem as preferred bidder

July 26 (Reuters) - Hicl

* DIAMOND TRANSMISSION PARTNERS, CONSORTIUM COMPRISING CO AND UNIT OF MITSUBISHI, SELECTED BY OFGEM AS PREFERRED BIDDER

* OFTO TAKES OWNERSHIP OF AN OPERATIONAL TRANSMISSION ASSET AND RECEIVES CONTRACTUAL, AVAILABILITY-BASED REVENUES OVER A 20-YEAR PERIOD

* CONSIDERATION FOR HICL'S 50% SHARE OF INTEREST IN BURBO BANK OFTO IS TO BE UP TO £13M; COMPLETION OF DEAL EXPECTED IN EARLY 2018

* CONSORTIUM SELECTED BY OFGEM AS PREFERRED BIDDER TO OWN, OPERATE OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION LINK TO BURBO BANK EXTENSION WINDFARM