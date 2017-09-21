FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hiday Hidaka March to Aug profit seen at over 2.6 billion yen, up 4 percent - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 21, 2017 / 7:29 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Hiday Hidaka March to Aug profit seen at over 2.6 billion yen, up 4 percent - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Hiday Hidaka March to Aug profit seen at over 2.6 billion yen, up 4 percent - Nikkei

* Hiday Hidaka March-August sales expected to climb 6 percent to 20.2 billion yen - Nikkei

* Hiday Hidaka likely to keep its FY forecast unchanged when it reports earnings for the first half on Sept. 28 - Nikkei

* Hiday Hidaka expects full year sales to climb 4 percent to 40 billion yen and operating profit to grow 3 percent to 4.7 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2hlEMLz) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.