Nov 16 (Reuters) - HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA:

* IS CONTEMPLATING A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO NOK 15 MILLION TO STRENGTHEN ITS BALANCE SHEET​

* ‍INTENDS TO RAISE UP TO NOK 15 MILLION BY ISSUING UP TO 7,5 MILLION NEW SHARES IN COMPANY IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)