Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hiddn Solutions Asa:

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR DISTRIBUTION OF HIDDN‘S SECURITY PRODUCTS IN NORDIC REGION​

* DEAL WILL MAKE PRODUCTS AVAILABLE IN IN NORWAY, SWEDEN, FINLAND AND DENMARK, FROM Q2 OF 2018​

* ‍FOLLOWING DEAL, HIDDN WILL INTRODUCE NEW PRODUCT RANGE, FIRST ORDER SEEN TO BE IN TRIPLE DIGITS​