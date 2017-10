July 19 (Reuters) - HIGH CO SA:

* Q2 2017 GROSS PROFIT OF €21.9 M, UP 0.7% ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 0.7% LFL

* 2017 GUIDANCE REVISED

* EXPECTS INCREASE IN HALF-YEAR EARNINGS

* GROWTH IN 2017 GROSS PROFIT REVISED FROM MORE THAN 4% TO MORE THAN 1% LIKE FOR LIKE (2016 GROSS PROFIT: UP 11.8% LIKE FOR LIKE)

* IN 2017 EXPECTS RISE IN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO BE MAINTAINED AT EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 50 BP (ADJUSTED 2016 OPERATING MARGIN: 17.4%)