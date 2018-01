BRIEF-High Co Q4 Gross Profit Rises To 20.80 Million Euros

Jan 24 (Reuters) - HIGH CO SA:

* Q4 2017 GROSS PROFIT OF EUR 20.80 MILLION, UP 0.6% ON REPORTED BASIS AND 0.6% LFL

* ‍GUIDANCE CONFIRMED FOR IMPROVED PROFITABILITY IN 2017​

* GROWTH IN DIGITAL BUSINESSES: Q4 UP 2.2% LFL, 2017 UP 4.1% LFL

* 2017 ‍EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN ADJUSTED HEADLINE PBIT BETWEEN 4% AND 6% (2016 ADJUSTED HEADLINE PBIT: EUR 14.1 M)​

* ‍SEES 2017 RISE IN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 50 BP (2016 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN: 17.4%)​

* PERFORMANCE IN FRANCE: Q4 UP 4.1% LFL, 2017 UP 4.7% LFL

* INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS: Q4 DOWN 7.9% LFL, 2017 DOWN 6.0% LFL