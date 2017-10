Oct 11 (Reuters) - HIGHLAND GOLD

* SAYS ‍Q3 2017 PRODUCTION AT MNOGOVERSHINNOYE (MNV), NOVOSHIROKINSKOYE (NOVO), AND BELAYA GORA WAS 71,767 OZ OF GOLD AND GOLD EQUIVALENT, UP 14.6%​

* SAYS ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 WAS 203,552 OZ OF GOLD AND GOLD EQUIVALENT, UP 6.6%​

* SAYS ‍ EXPECTS TOTAL PRODUCTION OF GOLD AND GOLD EQUIVALENT FOR YEAR TO BE NEAR UPPER END OF ITS GUIDANCE RANGE OF 255,000-265,000 OZ​ Source text for Eikon:

