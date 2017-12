Dec 13 (Reuters) - Highland Gold:

* ANTICIPATES TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYOUT FOR EACH FINANCIAL YEAR WILL BE 20% OF NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

* MAY RECOMMEND DISTRIBUTION OF ADDITIONAL CASH ON THE BALANCE SHEET THROUGH INCREASED OR SPECIAL DIVIDENDS SHOULD THOSE FUNDS NOT BE REQUIRED FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OR DEBT REPAYMENT