Feb 7 (Reuters) - Highland Gold:

* BELAYA GORA/BLAGODATNOYE PFS AND RESOURCE UPDATE

* RESOURCE UPDATE FOR COMBINED BELAYA GORA AND BLAGODATNOYE OPERATION WITH TOTAL GOLD RESERVES OF 932K OZ AT A GRADE OF 1. 44 G/T

* ESTIMATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF US$ 15 MILLION FOR UPGRADES TO BELAYA GORA PROCESSING PLANT

* ESTIMATED CAPEX OF US$ 21 MILLION IN 2023 TO MOVE MINING ACTIVITY FROM BELAYA GORA TO BLAGODATNOYE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)