July 24 (Reuters) - HIGHLAND GOLD

* SAYS TOTAL PRODUCTION AT MNOGOVERSHINNOYE (MNV), NOVOSHIROKINSKOYE (NOVO) AND BELAYA GORA FOR H1 WAS 131,784 OZ OF GOLD AND GOLD EQUIVALENT, UP 2.4%

* SAYS TOTAL Q2 2017 PRODUCTION WAS 66,536 OZ OF GOLD AND GOLD EQUIVALENT VERSUS 71,782 OZ IN Q2 2016

* SAYS COMPANY AFFIRMS ITS FORECAST FOR TOTAL PRODUCTION OF GOLD AND GOLD EQUIVALENT OF 255,000-265,000 OZ FOR FULL YEAR