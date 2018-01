Jan 18 (Reuters) - HIGHLAND GOLD:

* Q4 2017 PRODUCTION WAS STEADY Y-O-Y, OF 68,722 OZ OF GOLD AND GOLD EQUIVALENT VERSUS 68,829 OZ IN Q4 2016

* SAYS PRODUCED A TOTAL OF 272,274 OZ OF GOLD AND GOLD EQUIVALENT IN 2017, UP 4.3% FROM 261,159 OZ IN 2016

* SAYS AVERAGE REALISED GOLD PRICE WAS 1,277 USD/OZ IN Q4 2017 AND 1,260 USD/OZ FOR YEAR