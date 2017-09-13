FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Highlight China IoT International says Gao Zhiyin tendered his resignation as executive director
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 13, 2017 / 2:50 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Highlight China IoT International says Gao Zhiyin tendered his resignation as executive director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Highlight China Iot International Ltd :

* Gao Zhiyin has tendered his resignation as an executive director and ceased to be chairman of board

* Gao Zhiping has tendered his resignation as an executive director and ceased to be CEO

* Zhi Hua has been appointed as an executive director, chairman of board

* Lam Kai Yeung has been appointed as chief executive officer of company

* Lam Kai Yeung ceased to be chief financial officer

* Yuan Xiaolei has been appointed as chief financial officer of company

* Resignation of Gao Zhiyin and Gao Zhiping as executive directors was due to change in control of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.