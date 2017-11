BRIEF-Highlight Event and Entertainment Executes Capital Increase, Concludes Framework Agreement

Nov 28 (Reuters) - HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT AG :

* SAID ON MONDAY EXECUTES CAPITAL INCREASE / CONCLUDES A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

* ISSUANCE OF 2.4 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL AT A PRICE OF EUR 13.043 PER SHARE

* STUDHALTER INVESTMENT AG THUS ACQUIRES 28.7% OF HIGHLIGHT EVENT UND ENTERTAINMENT AG

* TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 32 MILLION

* IN ADDITION TO THE PURCHASE OF THE NEW SHARES, STUDHALTER INVESTMENT GRANTS HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT A LOAN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 51 MILLION