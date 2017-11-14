FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Highpower International says Q3 earnings per share $0.32
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
November 14, 2017 / 11:09 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Highpower International says Q3 earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Highpower International Inc-

* Highpower International reports unaudited third quarter, first nine months 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 sales rose 31.9 percent to $71.4 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up at least 20 percent

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 12 percent

* Highpower International Inc sees ‍full year 2018 gross margin levels to exceed that of Q4 of 2017​

* Highpower International Inc - ‍expect raw material prices will continue to rise and impact gross margins in Q4 and foreseeable future​

* Highpower International- ‍factoring in impact of higher expected raw material prices, gross margin is expected to be between 16.0% and 17.0% in Q4 ​

* Highpower International - expect raw material prices will continue to rise and impact co’s gross margins in Q4 & foreseeable future​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
