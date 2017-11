Oct 31 (Reuters) - Highwoods Properties Inc:

* Highwoods Properties Inc - ‍has sold highwoods tower one, which encompasses 187,000 square feet, in northeast submarket of Raleigh for $34.3 million​

* Highwoods Properties Inc - ‍has also agreed to sell highwoods tower two, which encompasses 168,000 square feet, for $31.0 million​