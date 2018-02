Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* SIGURDUR OLAFSSON APPOINTED CEO OF HIKMA

* SAYS OLAFSSON WILL ALSO JOIN HIKMA‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* SAYS SAID DARWAZAH, HIKMA‘S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO, WILL ASSUME POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* SAYS THESE CHANGES ARE EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY