Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals:

* ‍REACHES LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CELLTRION FOR THIRD BIOSIMILAR PRODUCT IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA​

* ‍LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR BIOSIMILAR MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY (MAB) IN ONCOLOGY TO BE GRANTED EUROPEAN MARKETING AUTHORISATION, TRUXIMA​