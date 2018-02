Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc:

* HILL INTERNATIONAL WINS EXTENSION TO CONTINUE SUPPORT OF PORT OF LONG BEACH EXPANSION

* HILL INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍HILL WILL PROVIDE CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR PHASE 3, WHICH IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2020​

* HILL INTERNATIONAL - TO CONTINUE SERVING PORT OF LONG BEACH ON 10-YEAR, $1.49 BILLION MODERNIZATION KNOWN AS MIDDLE HARBOR REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT - PIER E