Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:

* HILL-ROM ANNOUNCES CEO RETIREMENT AND TRANSITION PLAN

* HILL-ROM - SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY NEW CEO EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING FISCAL Q3

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC - JOHN J. GREISCH,CEO, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM HILL-ROM DURING COMPANY'S FISCAL Q3