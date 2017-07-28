BRIEF-Hill-Rom reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09

July 28 (Reuters) - Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:

* Hill-Rom reports fiscal third quarter financial results in line with guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue $689 million versus I/B/E/S view $693.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.26 to $1.30 excluding items

* Sees FY revenue up about 3 percent

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 3 to 4 percent

* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc - ‍updates full-year 2017 guidance​

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.33, revenue view $750.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hill-Rom says eps guidance excludes impact of intangible asset amortization which co expects to be $1.05 to $1.10 per diluted share for year​