BRIEF-Hill-Rom Sees Adj EPS Above High-End Of Guidance Range For First Fiscal Quarter Of 2018

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:

* HILL-ROM - ‍BASED ON PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT OF NEW U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, EXPECTS TO INCUR ONE-TIME NET BENEFIT OF ABOUT $50 MILLION TO $75 MILLION IN Q1​

* HILL-ROM SAYS EXPECTS NEW U.S. TAX REGULATIONS TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, ADJUSTED EARNINGS, BEGINNING IN FISCAL Q1 2018

* HILL-ROM ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FISCAL FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND COMMENTS ON EXPECTED IMPACT OF NEW U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $670 MILLION

* - SEES ADJUSTED EPS ABOVE HIGH-END OF GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FIRST FISCAL QUARTER OF 2018

* HILL-ROM SAYS ‍EXPECTED ONE-TIME NET BENEFIT IN Q1 PRIMARILY RELATED TO REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES

* - FOR FISCAL 2018 AND FUTURE PERIODS, EXPECTS ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE BENEFIT OF ABOUT 500 BASIS POINTS

* - SEES FISCAL 2018 Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.77 TO $0.79

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79, REVENUE VIEW $656.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: