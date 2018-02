Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hillenbrand Inc:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.98 TO $2.10

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 12 PERCENT TO $397 MILLION

* ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.28 - $2.40 FROM $2.16 - $2.28 FOR 2018

* HILLENBRAND IS UPDATING ITS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE BASED ON TAX REFORM