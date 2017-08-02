BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations Q2 earnings per share $0.51

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

* Hilton Grand Vacations reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.80 to $1.98

* Hilton Grand Vacations Inc says free cash flow is projected to be between $180 million and $200 million for FY

* Hilton Grand Vacations Inc says full-year contract sales are expected to increase between 6.5 percent and 8.5 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S