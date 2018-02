BRIEF-Hilton Q4 Earnings Per Share $2.61

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* HILTON EXCEEDS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS; PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.61 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.49 TO $2.60 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43 TO $0.47 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* CASH AVAILABLE FOR CAPITAL RETURN IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $1.2 BILLION AND $1.6 BILLION IN 2018

* FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017, SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE REVPAR GREW 3.8 PERCENT

* FULL YEAR AND Q1 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE REDUCED BY $56 MILLION AND $14 MILLION RESPECTIVELY

* RECOGNIZED AN AGGREGATE PROVISIONAL TAX BENEFIT OF $665 MILLION RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN QUARTER

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.56 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS-2018 SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1.0 %AND 3.0 %ON A COMPARABLE, CURRENCY NEUTRAL BASIS COMPARED TO 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.28 BILLION VERSUS $1.84 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45, REVENUE VIEW $2.24 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1 PERCENT AND 3 PERCENT ON COMPARABLE AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL BASIS