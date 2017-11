Nov 9 (Reuters) - Himax Technologies Inc

* Reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides fourth quarter 2017 guidance

* Sees Q4 ‍gaap eps in range of 13.0 to 15.0 cents per diluted ADS​

* Q3 revenue $197.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $192.4 million

* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.132 to $0.152

* Sees Q4 revenue down about 3.5 percent

* Qtrly earnings per ADS $0.021