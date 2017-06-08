FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co updates on formation of joint venture
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 8, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co updates on formation of joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co Ltd

* Hin Feng entered into investment cooperation agreements with Nanjing Fullshare Health Institute

* Pursuant to each of investment cooperation agreements, the capital contribution will be rmb20 million

* Agreements in relation to jv formation to engage in establishment and operation of Chinese Medical Clinics in, PRC

* 70% capital contribution by Hin Feng and 30% by Nanjing Fullshare Health Institute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.