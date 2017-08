June 21 (Reuters) - Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co Ltd

* Company entered into a project investment agreement with Yuncheng District Municipal Government, Yunfu City

* Agreement for proposed development of production plant for health supplements targeting infants and children market

* Production plant is expected to be constructed by three phases

* Estimated investment for first phase of production plant would be rmb80 million