Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd

* Says ‍Ratul Bhaduri, CFO, resigns

* Sept quarter consol net profit 409 million rupees versus profit 546.5 million rupees year ago

* Approved scheme of arrangement between India Education Services Pvt Ltd & Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd ​

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 2.11 billion rupees versus 2.30 billion rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: